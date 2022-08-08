RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children who were last seen in Murfreesboro.

Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen with Cameron Black. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Cameron Black (Courtesy: TBI)

Bayleigh is described as being 3 feet tall, 75 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Jaxon is described as being 3 feet tall, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Cameron Black is described as a 31-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials believe the three may be traveling in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Oklahoma tag IZC418.

If you have seen Cameron, Bayleigh, or Jaxon, call Rutherford Co. SO at 615-898-7770 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.