MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy from Murfreesboro.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Hudson Ingram was last seen Monday wearing a red and black plaid shirt and gray jeans.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

He weighs 30 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to investigators.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.