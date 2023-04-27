NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro residents are voicing concerns about a stretch of highway under construction.

State Route 99 is also known as New Salem Highway, and according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, about seven miles are under construction.

The plan is to expand the two lane roadway into five lanes. Opened in 1931, the state road system helped the city of Murfreesboro connect to developing areas.

Several residents said reckless drivers are speeding and swerving through lanes, especially during rush hour traffic.

“Sometimes people will act like they will let you out and somebody will come flying down the middle lane side of the roads,” Donna Howard said. “They will try to get past traffic so they will use the edges.”

The majority of people who spoke to News 2 considered this project a good thing, but some feel it is a problem for drivers.

As Murfreesboro’s population continues to break records, some residents believe this construction is important for the city’s future. A real estate appraiser told News 2 making this two lane highway into a five lane highway will prepare the city for the future.

“I think infrastructure’s huge,” Richard Gipson said. “We have so many developments; schools can’t keep up and roads all need to be improved.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

To learn more about the construction project, click here.