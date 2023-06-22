MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two days after a Murfreesboro officer was injured during a traffic stop, authorities announced the driver who allegedly struck the officer, as well as a passenger who lied to the police, had been arrested.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said two officers and a recruit were handling the traffic stop near the intersection of Old Fort Parkway and Chaffin Place around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, when a green 1997 Honda Civic sped away, hitting the officer who was standing on the passenger side.

The driver of the Honda and two passengers got out of the car on Interstate 24 near the New Salem Highway exit, officials said. Then, another passenger drove the car to the Joe B. Jackson Parkway Walmart, where officers reportedly took her into custody.

Authorities said the injured officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, describing him as alert and talking while being transported. He has since been released.

On Wednesday, June 21, police announced the driver and the three passengers had all been identified, adding that charges were pending. However, the next day, the department only reported the arrests of the driver and one passenger.

William Kress (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Carrie Champion (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

According to officials, 22-year-old William Kress, the driver of the Honda, was taken into custody by the Shelbyville Police Department Wednesday. Murfreesboro investigators have reportedly charged Kress with the following offenses:

Aggravated assault on a first responder

Felony evading with substantial risk of injury or death

Identity theft

Resisting stop, halt, frisk

Driving on a suspended license

In addition, authorities said they determined 22-year-old passenger Carrie Champion provided information to deceive police, so she was arrested and charged with filing a false report.

Officials said Kress is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $37,500 bond, but Champion has already been released on a $3,500 bond. Both of them are set to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Aug. 21.