MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver lost his life following a Friday morning crash in Murfreesboro involving a small pickup and a propane truck.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said its Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the collision, which took place shortly after 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 7, on SE Broad Street near Overlook Place.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said the pickup was heading inbound on SE Broad Street, veered into the other lane, and hit a Freightliner truck that was hauling 2,000 gallons of propane.

The crash reportedly left the pickup driver trapped inside the vehicle. Once firefighters managed to get him out, he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to officials. His name will not be released until police notify his next of kin.

Meanwhile, the driver of the propane truck was not injured in the collision, authorities said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Police said traffic was re-routed for hours while FACT personnel investigated the scene of the crash.

In addition, Tennessee Highway Patrol reportedly inspected the Freightliner truck to make sure there were no leaks before the propane was offloaded onto another truck and the vehicle was towed away safely.