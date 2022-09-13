MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver in the crash that killed one former Cumberland University football player and injured several others has been officially charged.

Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is facing a vehicular homicide charge and three counts of vehicular assault in connection with the deadly Labor Day crash.

Police say Johnson was driving a Dodge Charger on East Clark Boulevard, ran off the road and hit a tree on Sept. 5.

Authorities believe speed may have been a factor and an open bottle of alcohol was found in the car. Witnesses told police the car’s headlights were not on, but investigators have confirmed the car’s headlights were on at the time of the crash.

Marcus Webb, 22, was the front-seat passenger and died at the scene. Brandon Pace, Jr., 20, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Jeremiah Matthews, 20, and Lamar Childress, 22, are in stable condition at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The five are all current or former Cumberland University football players.

Marcus Webb (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)

Jamir Johnson (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)

Brandon Pace Jr. (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)

Jeremiah Matthews (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)

Lamar Childress (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)

Johnson is now being held on a $180,000 bond. He is due in court on Oct. 3 in Rutherford County.