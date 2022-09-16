MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The woman who struck an eighth-grader with her car last month has been indicted for the incident, officials said.

In August, two Rutherford County students were hit by a car while walking to school.

Blackman Middle School eighth-grader Kaydyn Hamby was one of the students hit.

“She tried to go back to school after the first week,” said Hamby’s grandmother, Brandi Beach.

Now, over a month later, Beach says this incident has been rough for their family.

“It was kind of a bit much,” she said. “People were asking a lot of questions and kind of joking and it was hard for her to walk, so the doctor kept her out another week. She’s still having some kind of problems with her knee.”

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s initial report on the incident, the woman accused of hitting Hamby was 42-year-old Ellen Drake, who at the time was not charged, something that upset family members.

“I mean, she wasn’t even cited for anything,” said Beach. “Even our police report said ‘failure to yield,’ and I thought she would have at least gotten something for that, and there was nothing.”

But Thursday, Sept. 15, Drake was arrested in Rutherford County and charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.

“We’re real curious to see what’s going to happen with it all,” said Beach.

Because Drake works for the City of Murfreesboro, THP took over the investigation of the accident.

Drake currently works as a training coordinator with the Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center.

News 2 reached out to the Murfreesboro Police Department about the status of her employment, who sent this statement:

“The employee was not on duty and not driving a city-owned vehicle when the unfortunate accident occurred. To avoid a conflict of interest or impartiality, the accident investigation was turned over to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver’s employment with the city is irrelevant as it relates to this incident.”

As this case moves forward, Beach just hopes she’ll get justice for her granddaughter.

“It’s encouraging to know that something’s being done,” she said.

Drake’s arraignment is set for Sept. 30.