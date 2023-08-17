RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members avoided getting injured during a drive-by shooting near Smyrna Tuesday morning, according to a Rutherford County detective.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said multiple rounds were fired by people riding in a car outside a home on West Sagefield Drive shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

You can watch a video of the incident by clicking here.

Witnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic men between the ages of 17 and 20, officials reported.

The sheriff’s office said it “depends on citizens to help solve crimes,” so if you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Detective Jeremy Murdock at 615-904-3040.