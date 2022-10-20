RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As part of “Operation Fall Brakes,” members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.

According to members of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, they worked alongside the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and the Murfreesboro Police Department in order to combat aggressive driving on Interstate 24, as well as Interstate 840 near Veterans Parkway.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office even paid for the officers’ overtime using grant funds, authorities said.

Rutherford County Sgt. Sean Vinson held a briefing for officers participating in “Operation Fall Brakes.” (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Rutherford County Lt. Will Holton and Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Scott Pollard discussed “Operation Fall Brakes” during a briefing. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Nick Smith with the Strategic and Tactics for Opioid Prevention Unit searched a car for drugs. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“By our saturation efforts, we saved lives tonight,” Rutherford County Sgt. Sean Vinson — who coordinated the operation — said, adding that people called THP with positive comments.

Officials said they launched “Operation Fall Brakes” following numerous complaints about aggressive driving.

“Aggressive driving occurs every day in our county,” Vinson stated. “We’re out in force to curtail the aggressive driving. We want people to slow down, drive responsibly and be respectful of others on the roadways.”

“When we see the aggressive driving, we will pull the driver over and educate the driver to the dangers of aggressive driving through a conversation or possibly a citation for the offense,” the sergeant added.

Authorities reportedly focused on aggressive drivers, as well as offenses leading to aggressive driving, such as distracted driving; speeding; illegal lane changes; and impaired driving from alcohol, drugs, or inhalants.

According to the sheriff’s office, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence, 15 were cited for drug offenses, 46 were cited for using cell phones, and 110 were cited for speeding.

However, officials said drivers were also stopped for other offenses, including the following:

Failing to wear seat belts: 19

Driving on a revoked license, on a suspended license, or without a license: 16

Failing to use a child restraint seat for children: 2

Driving without insurance: 21

Failing to show due care: 2

Failing to move over: 11

Other violations: 83

The next operation is reportedly scheduled for Nov. 9.