MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An organization dedicated to connecting Black people with Black culture in business, events, education and more has set its inaugural fundraiser for scholarships at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

On Saturday, July 8, Black Murfreesboro will hold “a night to remember,” filled with West African culture at the Dinner, Dancing, and Dashikis, a scholarship fundraiser for HBCUs. The event, held at Oaklands Mansion, will feature West African food, a drumming performance, Afrobeats music, a silent auction and more for all those who attend.

On the menu will be Jollof rice, Kelewele, Egusi stew, FuFu and more. The Yeli Ensemble will have the drumming performance, and there will also be Afrobeats music and a live band. A Black Murfreesboro market and silent auction will round out the event, according to organizers.

Southern Flare will provide a cigar lounge bar, and Uncle Nearest will provide whiskey to drink.

All proceeds will help raise scholarship funds for students attending HBCUs, according to organizers. You can purchase your tickets for the event HERE. If you cannot attend the event but still want to support, you may also donate directly to the campaign. Tickets start at $85 and go up to $920 for a VIP table for eight guests.