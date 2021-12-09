MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major project is coming to the City of Murfreesboro and along with that is a massive amount of new job opportunities.
Mayor Shane McFarland unveiled plans Thursday afternoon for a $350 million corporate investment in the City of Murfreesboro providing approximately 1,000 jobs.
This is all in connection to a new development of 250-plus acres with access to the I-840/I-24 corridor.
Mayor McFarland made the announcement Thursday alongside corporate executives and state and local officials from the Murfreesboro City Hall.