MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major project is coming to the City of Murfreesboro and along with that is a massive amount of new job opportunities.

Mayor Shane McFarland unveiled plans Thursday afternoon for a $350 million corporate investment in the City of Murfreesboro providing approximately 1,000 jobs.

The City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County is announcing 2024 Legacy Sports Park that will bring 1,000 jobs to the area! This will also increase tourism. .@WKRN pic.twitter.com/NmRXGVxb4i — Kenley Hargett is on the job (@kenleyontv) December 9, 2021

This is all in connection to a new development of 250-plus acres with access to the I-840/I-24 corridor.

Mayor McFarland made the announcement Thursday alongside corporate executives and state and local officials from the Murfreesboro City Hall.