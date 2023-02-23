MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are trying to track down a person of interest in an assault against an employee at a Murfreesboro fast food restaurant last month.

On Jan. 31, the Murfreesboro Police Department said an unidentified woman got angry about being served cold food at the Hardee’s on Middle Tennessee Boulevard, so she started throwing food over the counter at the employees.

Then, as the customer tried to leave the restaurant, an employee followed her. However, the employee’s hat was knocked off and the woman punched them in the face twice, according to authorities.

Officials said the person of interest — shown in the photograph below — left the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

If you recognize this individual, or if you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Matthew Coe at 629-201-5641.