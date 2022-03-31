MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and a woman injured in Murfreesboro Wednesday night.
According to officials, the incident happened at a home in the 1700 block of Colyn Avenue around 9:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they said a man was found dead and a woman inside the home was suffering from multiple injuries.
Officials said the circumstances that led to the incent are under investigation.
An adult man has reportedly been named a person of interest and is being detained and questioned. Authorities said there is no danger to the public at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.