RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday afternoon motorists are running into delays due to a Rutherford County crash that left at least one person dead along Interstate 24.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash took place at mile marker 89 on I-24 West, between Murfreesboro and the Buchanan exit.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the westbound travel lanes are all closed at the scene of the crash, but both shoulders are still open.

Meanwhile, TDOT’s SmartWay map is showing significant delays on I-24 West.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash or the number of people involved.