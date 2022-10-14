MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders are urging residents to avoid walking on train tracks after two people were hit and injured within two days in Murfreesboro.

The latest incident happened at 4:34 p.m. Thursday on the CSX railroad bridge next to the Searcy Street Greenway, according to a Murfreesboro Police Department news release.

According to police, two 18-year-old girls and a dog were on the tracks as the train was approaching. They tried to run off the tacks, but police said only one of the girls made it in time.

The 18-year-old with the dog was struck by the passing train and fell roughly 35 feet to the ground below the tracks. Police said the dog was not located.

Personnel with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services treated the 18-year-old on scene. According to police, she was awake and alert, but sustained multiple severe injuries.

The girl was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

“From a distance it’s hard to hear a training coming,” said MFRD Rescue 4 Captain Chief Matt Young. “Train tracks are dangerous, and no one should ever walk on them.”

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

A similar incident happened just two days before behind the Beamon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram building on South Church Street. Police said a 24-year-old was hit by a double locomotive as he was walking along the tracks with his head down.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

The locomotive struck the man’s left shoulder, knocking him over. The locomotives were not pulling any railcars, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and further treatment.

Each year, more than 400 people trespassing on railroad tracks are hit and killed by trains in the U.S., according to the Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration. Nearly as many are injured, and police say most are preventable.

“More than often, it doesn’t end well when a person encounters a train,” said Murfreesboro Police Department Lieutenant Greg Walker. “Simply avoiding walking on a train track can potentially save a life.”

The MPD said people should only cross a railroad track at a designated pedestrian or roadway crossing. Railroad tracks are considered private property, and violators could face federal or local charges for trespassing or aggravated trespassing.

“Walking on train tracks is dangerous and illegal,” Walker said. “Most don’t realize how quickly a train can approach you and it takes quite a bit of time for it to stop.”