RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As families across Middle Tennessee gear up for Halloween, one Rutherford County father continues to mourn the loss of his 13-year-old son, who was hit and killed by an SUV two years ago.

Nate Isbell was skateboarding in the roadway to a friend’s house when the crash took place on Oct. 31, 2020.

“It’s like you have a giant hole in your chest, and when you breathe, you can just feel all the air coming through you and it never gets better,” Nate’s father, Chuck Isbell, said.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Nate was honored with a memorial stone outside Rock Springs Middle School.

“Almost two years later I see [something] and I’m like ‘oh I want to share that with him,’ or ‘I’ve got to remember I’ve got to tell him’ and then I can’t because he’s not here anymore,” Chuck explained.

Following his son’s death, Chuck is pushing for Rutherford County to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour in all residential areas.

“If you get hit at 25 miles an hour, there’s only a 10% chance of death, but if you get hit going at 30, it jumps up to 25%, so it’s a pretty significant jump,” Chuck said.

Although he hopes to one day see this change as law, Chuck urges all drivers to slow down on Halloween.

“People are going to be fighting to come home, leave work early, take PTO, whatever you’ve got to do,” he said. “It’s okay to run a few minutes late, it’s okay for those things because if you hit somebody, that’s it, you’re going to have to live with that. You’ve ruined somebody else’s family and maybe your own.”

On top of looking out for pedestrians, authorities also warn drivers not to drink and drive on Halloween night.