MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 westbound in Murfreesboro near Interstate 840 was down to one lane for a while after a crash involving a vehicle and a dump truck.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the crash was reported at around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash caused the dump truck’s load of dirt to overturn onto the interstate.

Drivers were asked to find an alternate route while crews worked to clear the road.

The roadway has since reopened.