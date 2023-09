MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are working to identify a man and a woman who stole tires from a Murfreesboro automotive shop.

The tires were stolen from Hackett Brothers Automotive and National Auto Sales on NW Broad Street on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Murfreesboro police reported a man loaded used tired into the bed of an older maroon model pickup with fading paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.