RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being accused of assaulting two people inside their home and then leading Rutherford County authorities on a chase, a convicted felon was taken into custody Thursday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old James David Warner of Richland-Richardson Road, reportedly committed two home invasions before deputies pursued him.

“He had to be stopped,” Patrol Capt. Chris Kauffman said. “We had to get him into custody.”

The deputies responded to a call about residents returning to their Woodbury Pike home and discovering a man they didn’t know inside, Patrol Sgt. James Holloway reported.

“When they advised him they were calling the police, he punched the female in the face twice and cut the male on the hand with a knife,” Holloway stated.

Authorities said the suspect ran away, so deputies launched drones and called in a Murfreesboro Police K9 unit to search for the unidentified man.

Meanwhile, officials said a 911 call came in from Woodcraft Road, where an unidentified man entered a home. While responding to this incident, Holloway found a man matching the suspect’s description speeding toward Woodbury Pike in a SUV.

Deputies reportedly followed the driver on Woodbury Pike to Rutherford Boulevard and onto Halls Hill Pike before the suspect turned onto West Trimble Road, where he clipped a civilian’s car and kept traveling. However, nobody was injured.

Then, Warner drove through a yard and crashed into a fence, disabling the SUV, according to officials.

Authorities said an off-duty Murfreesboro police officer at the scene chased after Warner and held him until the deputies arrived.

“During the detainment, the suspect punched the officer in the face,” Holloway said.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the following law enforcement officers charged Warner:

Detective Will Pinson charged him with three counts of assault, two counts of aggravated burglary, reckless endangerment, and theft

Deputy Richard Tidwell charged him with felony evading arrest

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Eddy Burns charged him with leaving the scene of an accident and not showing due care

According to authorities, Warner — who has a lengthy criminal record, including theft, drug offenses, and evading arrest — is being held on an $80,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has a hearing set for Dec. 15 in General Sessions Court.