MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over a week after a Murfreesboro bank was robbed, police announced a man with an extensive history of armed robbery was taken into custody in East Tennessee.

According to authorities, 61-year-old Benjamin Monroe Collins was arrested in Morristown on Thursday, Aug. 3 by members of the Morristown Police Department, with some help from the Murfreesboro Police Department and the FBI.

Officials said Murfreesboro detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force identified Collins as the person who allegedly robbed First Horizon Bank on Cason Lane, on Tuesday, July 25.

Bank employees told law enforcement a man came in, handed a teller a note demanding money, got away with an unknown amount of cash, and left the bank in a silver four-door Chevy Cruz with damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side. However, police said they also recovered the getaway car Thursday.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives reportedly discovered Collins cased the Regions Bank on Old Fort Parkway, as well as the CB&S Bank on Cason Lane, before the First Horizon Bank was robbed.

According to authorities, Collins was recently released from prison after serving time for drug-related charges.

As of Friday, Aug. 4, officials said Collins is still in custody at the Hamblen County Jail while awaiting extradition to Rutherford County.