MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the eve of what would’ve been his 34th birthday, Terrell Ray’s mother celebrated in her late son’s honor in hopes of using her grief to help other women in her position.

“Your child would not want you to stop living,” Trina Anderson said. “They want you to continue living, but now you have a purpose to live.”

In 2019, Ray was walking to meet his girlfriend at her Murfreesboro apartment when he was shot and killed. He died the day before he would’ve turned 30.

Before her son’s murder, Anderson was a volunteer with Mothers Over Murder, a Nashville group that provides support and encouragement to women who lost someone to violence.

“Come August of 2019, instead of becoming a sponsor, I was now a victim,” she said.

Nearly four years later, there has been no arrest made in Ray’s case. However, Tuesday night was about more than honoring her son’s death; she hoped it would open the door for others struggling to make sense of the gun violence happening around them.

“If you replace some of the negatives with positives, you’ll see that you’ll be helping someone else that’s at that starting point where you were,” said Pastor Cylyde Gresham, who spoke during the meeting.

Gresham not only serves as the pastor of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, but is also a chaplain with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

On Tuesday night, Anderson brought together a new group of women on this important day and held the first gathering for the Mothers Over Murder’s new Murfreesboro chapter.

The goal was not only to share Ray’s story, but also to highlight other unsolved cases in Murfreesboro.

“Let other mothers see this is what it’s about. Your child would not want you to stop living; they want you to continue living, but now you have a purpose to live,” Anderson said.

The organization Mothers Over Murder was founded by Clemmie Greenlee in Nashville and now serves as an example for others.

“I look at Clemmie like a little fireball,” described Anderson. “But you have to recognize her sparks, and once you recognize those sparks, then you can connect.”

She hopes that in addition to providing emotional support, she will help the women who gathered to celebrate her son find justice for the loss of their loved ones.

There is an $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Ray’s case. Anyone with information is asked to call Murfreesboro police.