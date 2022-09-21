MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews rescued a man who fell down into a 10-foot deep trench Tuesday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Johnson Street.

Murfreesboro police reported witnesses said the worker was walking backward while guiding a dump truck that was backing up when he fell into the trench.

Firefighters with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department used a 16-foot ladder to climb into the trench where they placed the injured man onto a spine board to stabilize him.

First responders loaded the victim into a Stokes basket and walked to the shallow end of the trench to get him out.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The construction company, a contractor for Murfreesboro Water Resources Department, was working on a sewer rehabilitation project on Johnson Street, just off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. (formerly Mercury Blvd), when the incident happened.