MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Murfreesboro has filed a federal lawsuit against Republic Services Incorporated and two of its subsidiaries regarding the Middle Point Landfill (MPL).

The city has received over 2,000 complaints about the landfill since it launched its online complaint portal last September.

The lawsuit alleges that between September 2021 and late April 2022 alone, over 2,000 odor complaints from the community surrounding the landfill have been reported to the city of Murfreesboro.

MPL is located a few hundred feet from Murfreesboro’s corporate limits and is immediately across the East Fork Stones River from the Walter Hill Recreation Area, which is a public park that the city owns and operates.

Thousands of Murfreesboro residents live within a few miles of the landfill. The noxious odors are affecting the residents, as well as nearby schools, places of worship, businesses and various city-owned facilities and public infrastructure, according to the lawsuit.

In February, an outside consultant was brought in and, while using infrared cameras, they found plumes of noxious gas coming out of the landfill’s gas flares.

Mayor Shane McFarland said months before that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also found issues with the combustion system at the landfill. Before filing the lawsuit, the city tested discharge from river water in the Walter Hill Recreation area and south of Matthews Lake in the East Fork Stones River.

The sampling confirmed that not only was the water contaminated with lychee, but toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which is an extremely toxic substance. This includes two compounds for which the EPA has set drinking water health advisory levels requiring no detection in drinking water.

The city of Murfreesboro said signs will be posted in the Walter Hill Recreation area, warning boaters and swimmers not to drink the water there.

Two written notices will also be sent to Republic, the EPA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, notifying them of the violations they found against the Federal Clean Water and Air Acts.

News 2 has been told additional claims will be filed against Republic if the discharges and odors are not fixed in 60 days.

The full lawsuit can be found here.

News 2 has a crew heading to Murfreesboro and will update this story as new information develops.