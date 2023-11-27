MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The joy of a public park is something councilwoman Jami Averwater always wanted for the west side of Murfreesboro.

“I felt like there was a demand for more greenway access and more park systems in the west side of town,” she said.

After years of waiting, the park Averwater has patiently waited for is officially coming.

“We’ll have a destination playground, a hard surface play area, (and) we’ll have several pavilions,” said Nate Williams.

Williams is the executive director of recreation services for the city of Murfreesboro, and said land off Veterans Parkway near Blackman Road will soon house the city’s newest park.

“This opportunity came about a year ago,” he said. “We traded another piece of property for this piece of property that’s 150 acres and really suits our needs for what we want to add to the park system.”

Architects recently presented a concept design for the park which will focus heavily on providing greenspace and trails for the community.

(Source: City of Murfreesboro)

“This is an area, too, that I think is underserved from a park standpoint, so the surrounding community will really enjoy it and it will serve as a destination for everybody in Murfreesboro and visitors to Murfreesboro,” said Williams.

Williams said the next step is for the architects to come back with a full design proposal which will also provide an estimate on the total cost of this project.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

It will be a while before children can play at this brand new park, but Averwater is ready for what’s coming to Murfreesboro’s west side.

“I’m just excited for us to keep moving forward, and that’s what I’m hoping to do is just keep the engine going down the tracks,” she said.