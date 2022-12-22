MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro announced plans for a new amphitheater, indoor venue and restaurant are moving forward as the city finalized the closing on the property located along Medical Center Parkway.

Developers are planning a 4,500 seat amphitheater and surrounding dining and entertainment complex in the Gateway District at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. The amphitheater, restaurant and more will be seated on 18 acres of city-owned land.

“We are pleased to close on the transfer of land for this exciting agreement to bring high-quality entertainment featuring live music,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The development will add an attractive amenity to our City. We cannot wait to see construction get underway along with necessary infrastructure enhancements to Medical Center Parkway.”

(Courtesy: City of Murfreesboro)



(Source: City of Murfreesboro)

“We are excited to be working with the City of Murfreesboro on the first fully integrated Notes Live entertainment complex. With the Sunset on the Stones River Amphitheater, Boot Barn Hall and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Notes Live has something for every resident in Murfreesboro and middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to seeing our new friends in January when we expect to break ground along the Stones River,” said Notes Live founder and CEO JW Roth.

The Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse will be an upscale, but casual restaurant and the Sunset on the Stones River amphitheater will host live music with stadium-style and lawn seating.

The city says the venues are expected to hire 200 full and part-time employees. The venues will also feature weekly concerts and are expected to draw around 800,000 patrons per year.

Construction is expected to start early next year and take nearly two years to complete after designs are approved.