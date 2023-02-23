MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “catnapping” investigation is underway after two people allegedly took a rescue cat from a Murfreesboro pet store.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, two unidentified people visited the PetSmart on Old Fort Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Later on, officials said the pair left the store with a “gray and white adolescent Calico cat,” which had been in a cage in the adoption area.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Surveillance footage shows one of the individuals leading a dog on a leash as they enter and exit the store, while the other person is seen carrying a cat in their arms as they head out the door.

Officials said the rescue cat belongs to an adoption agency called Dove Rock Sanctuary, which is responsible for the animal’s placement.

If you recognize the persons of interest photographed above, you are asked to contact Detective Ed Gorham by calling 629-201-5507 or emailing 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.