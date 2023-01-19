MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting death investigation is underway Thursday morning at a home in Murfreesboro.

Officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane around 8:30 a.m. on an “attempt to locate” call for service.

Murfreesboro police public information officer Larry Flowers said officers outside the home heard gunshots. Flowers added there is no threat to the community and officers are not working to locate a suspect.

Multiple officers were seen in and around the home. A white Ford F250 was seen being towed away from the home.

Cason Lane is closed to traffic between Frogtown Lane and Buffalo River Drive. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

Flowers said the investigation is active and a fluid situation.

No additional information was immediately released.