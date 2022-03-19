MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro caregiver accused of assaulting a vulnerable adult in his car has been arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on March 9, 2021, agents received information from adult Protective Services staff from the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Agents then began investigating the alleged incident involving Richard Armento, 73 at the time, and a man he was caring for.

During the investigation, agents determined Armento assaulted the man earlier in the month.

On February 10, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Armento with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

He was arrested Thursday and was subsequently released on his own recognizance.