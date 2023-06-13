MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sedan crashed into a storefront in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. at a shopping center in the 2400 block of Old Fort Parkway.

(Courtesy: Milton Chavez)

(Courtesy: Milton Chavez)

Murfreesboro police reported a woman driving a red Nissan Altima attempted to press the brake pedal but the vehicle did not stop and crashed into the building.

There were no reports of structural damage but the business owner will have to replace the front glass.

No one was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Murfreesboro police.