MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a Mexican cartel.

Kevin Bucio-Arredondo, 21, and Leslie Heredia, 20, both of California, were taken into custody in Murfreesboro.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

The arrests stem from an investigation started in the spring of 2022 by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force into drug trafficking by the Sinaloa Cartel.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned of a shipment of drugs being sent to Murfreesboro from California.

On Feb. 4, with the assistance of multiple local agencies, Bucio-Arredondo and Heredia were arrested in Murfreesboro in possession of a large amount of drugs.

Methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl and pure fentanyl (Courtesy: TBI)

In total, about 47 kilograms of drugs, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl and pure fentanyl were seized.

The duo has been booked into the Rutherford County Jail on charges of possession of schedule II drugs for resale and money laundering.