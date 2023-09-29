MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office has lifted the burn ban for recreational fires in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Public Safety Spokesperson Larry Flowers said the ban is lifted for recreational fires and fires that do not require a permit inside city limits.

The announcement comes after two days of significant rainfall improved safety conditions in the area.

However, burning that requires a city permit, construction and bon fires, as well as open burning in Rutherford County is still in effect and will be reviewed Monday, Oct. 2, according to officials.

Approved burning in Tennessee includes brush and trees from the site. A list of items that are illegal to burn can be found here.

Authorities would like to remind the public of the following safety tips for burning:

Stay abreast of changing weather conditions.

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles.

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (rake, shovel, water)

Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

Murfreesboro residents with questions or concerns should call the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-893-1422. Rutherford County residents can call Rutherford County Fire & Rescue at 615-907-3600.