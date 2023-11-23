MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police have released the footage of the fatal officer-involved shooting that took place at a Jason’s Deli off Thompson Lane Wednesday, Nov. 22.

At about 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, a Murfreesboro Police officer responded to the restaurant regarding an individual who had just attempted to rob the driver of an armored van at an ATM in the same shopping plaza. The man, identified as Steven James Murphy of Murfreesboro, was then seen entering the deli, which he also reportedly attempted to rob.

Employees inside at the time told News 2 Murphy told them in a calm voice, “I’m here for the money.” Then he began chasing them around the restaurant before they ran outside, according to an employee.

As the officer entered the business, he established contact with Murphy, who then began charging at the officer with two large knives.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

The officer fired his service weapon, striking Murphy, who later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.