NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A volunteer wrestling coach with Blackman High School has been suspended for allegations of having sexual contact with a student, according to Rutherford County Schools.

Rutherford County School officials say the former coach was not part of other school faculty and has been suspended from all coaching duties.

In a statement, Rutherford County Schools told News 2 that the school received complaints last week about the coach and suspended him on the same day.

“The district has suspended a volunteer, non-faculty wrestling coach at Blackman High School, after receiving an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with a student. We received the allegation on Thursday, Feb. 23, and he was suspended from all coaching duties the same day,” said a spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools.

Department of Children Services and local law enforcement are investigating the allegations. No other information was immediately released.