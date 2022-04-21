MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Murfreesboro men were federally charged Wednesday for conspiracy to ship ‘massive’ amounts of methamphetamine to New Zealand.

U.S. Attorney Mark Wildasin (Middle District of Tennessee) stated that in July 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Florida seized three parcels at the Foreign Mail Center, United States Postal Service. The parcels had reportedly been mailed from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with various shipping addresses listed in New Zealand.

Each parcel contained more than three pounds of meth. Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service also determined that other similar parcels had been allegedly shipped from Murfreesboro, with some still in transit to their destination in New Zealand.

The U.S. Attorney stated that 18 similar parcels have been mailed from Murfreesboro to New Zealand between June 25-July 9, 2019. Law enforcement was able to intercept nine of the parcels, which contained a total of more than 22 pounds of meth.

A release from U.S. Attorney Wildasin stated that in most cases, the meth was packaged in a cake mix box, and the parcels were identified as a “Birthday Gift.” Two of the packages were found to have been mailed from the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) mailroom in Murfreesboro on June 25, 2019. Investigators then reportedly gathered video footage from MTSU that showed a vehicle and suspects Steven Weaver, 50, and Jamie Woods, 37. Both were arrested Wednesday by federal agents.

Officials stated New Zealand authorities also arrested several suspects, and “dismantled a large drug trafficking organization operating out of New Zealand.”

If convicted, Weaver and Woods are faced with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison.