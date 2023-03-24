RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to track down an inmate from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center who reportedly walked away from a Murfreesboro work detail on Friday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Kennamer, 41, of Murfreesboro, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 24, working on lawn care at the detention center grounds in the 900 block of New Salem Highway.

Matthew Kennamer (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Rutherford County deputies, Murfreesboro police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers are searching the area, with the help of a drone and a THP helicopter.

“We don’t feel like the public is in danger,” Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Authorities said Kennamer — who is serving time for probation violation — is believed to be wearing jeans, but he left his orange shirt behind.

If you see Kennamer, you are asked not to approach him. Instead, call the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center at 615-898-7770.