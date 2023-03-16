MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro’s newest hospital is focusing on people living in Westlawn, Blackman, and other surrounding neighborhoods.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn is a 32,000 square-foot hospital with eight inpatient hospital rooms, emergency department, and physician office space. The hospital is also bringing 48 new jobs to the city.

“It’s hard to get across this town,” Cindy Hampton said. “I think it’s nice to have a hospital close to you.”

Hampton has lived in Murfreesboro for six years. She has seen the tremendous growth and is excited that her neighborhood now has a nearby hospital.

Hospital administrator Brittany Urso said this project was in the making for years, with the idea of a medical resource for neighborhoods instead of relying on regional care.

“The original concept has been talked about since originally 2016,” Urso said. “We are super excited to provide more additional care for our community, focus on patient satisfaction, and just be a presence in these communities.”

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn is hosting a community open house on Sunday, March 19 from 1 – 4 p.m. and all are invited to attend.

