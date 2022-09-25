MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the incident took place in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Drive at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities reported that a man with a gun approached a car in the parking lot, but a man inside a white Honda Civic fired some shots, hitting the man standing outside several times.

According to officials, the man who got shot was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Even though the exteriors of two nearby apartments were hit by bullets, nobody else was injured, police reported.

Authorities said they are working to determine a motive as they continue to investigate this shooting, adding that the men involved may have known each other.

The department also said investigators believe that Sunday’s shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

Murfreesboro detectives reportedly want to interview the driver of the Civic to get his version of what happened, as well as a teenage boy who was in the parking lot during the shooting. Those two individuals are asked to call Lt. James Abbott at 629-201-5523.