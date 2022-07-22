RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sex offender registry compliance operation by the United States Marshals Service Middle District ended this week with the check of nearly 200 registered offenders in Rutherford County.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry Unit and assisted by multiple local law enforcement agencies.

The three-day multi-agency saturation operation, dubbed Operation SOMAC (Sex Offender Maintaining Accountability and Compliance) was conducted from July 18-20 in Rutherford County, and included US Marshals, TBI special agents and intelligence analysts, and personnel from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department and the La Vergne Police Department, according to a release.

The TBI reported the operation involved compliance checks of 194 registered sex offenders in Rutherford County. Law enforcement teams made contact with 125 of those 194 registered offenders.

Of those where contact was made, 115 were found to be in compliance, according to the TBI. Reported violations included failure to report complete or correct registration information, residing at an unregistered address, and failure to obtain the required code on a driver’s license.

Eleven of the sex offenders were arrested for other violations, including drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm, and were charged and booked by the local agencies. During the operation, law enforcement officers reportedly seized five weapons, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.