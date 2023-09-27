MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to a prolonged period without rainfall, the fire marshals from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MRFD) and the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department (RCFR) have issued a mandatory open burning ban.

According to the statement released on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the joint burn ban will go into effect immediately and continue until conditions improve.

“The lack of rain makes conditions favorable for rapidly spreading fires and the potential for causing significant damage,” said MFRD Fire Marshal Brian Lowe. “We will be keeping a close eye on the conditions during this time of drought.”

Officials said MFRD and RCFR decided to implement the ban in both the city and the county while awaiting a substantial amount of rain.

“Open burning conducted in these dry conditions can lead to significant property damage, personal injury or worse,” said RCFR Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “We join MFRD in the implementation of this burn ban for the safety of the community.”

The following types of fires are reportedly prohibited amid the outdoor open burning ban:

Brush and leaves

Fields/grassland

Campfires/cooking fires

Burn barrels

Household waste

All other open burning

In addition, no burn permits will be issued within Murfreesboro city limits until the ban is lifted, according to Lowe.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are encouraged to contact the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-893-1422 if you live in the city, or the RCFR at 615-907-3600 if you live in the county.