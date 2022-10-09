RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information – one old case, one new.

The disappearance of China Videon has haunted local authorities for decades.

Videon vanished when she was 16-years-old in October 1999. She was last seen at a Murfreesboro hair salon. It was several months later when her car was found abandoned outside an Antioch apartment complex, according to a detective.

While the detective said over the years they have followed up leads on persons of interests, her case remains unsolved. News 2 asked for any updates on the case and were told, “The disappearance of China Videon remains an active case by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.”

Videon had a butterfly tattoo on her right hip and a scar on her right knee. She will be turning 40 on her birthday November 30.

China Videon age of missing on left, age progression on right

While others have been reported missing in Rutherford County recently, all but one have been accounted for. Malia Warlick is still missing.

“Malia Warlick is considered a runaway. Her case is still open,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department, when asked if there was anything new on the case.

Warlick has been missing from Murfreesboro since April 27, 2022. Investigators believe the 17-year-old may be in the Chattanooga, Franklin, or Atlanta areas. At last appearance, she was known to have red hair.

Malia Warlick missing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee

If you have any information on either of these cases you are urged to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (615) 898-7770.