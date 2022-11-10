MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.

The winner is the 118th jackpot winner of the Tennessee-only game. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Publix located on Memorial Boulevard.

Another Tennessee Cash player in Ardmore won $26,696 in the drawing.

The $26,696 winning ticket, which matched five of the six numbers drawn, was purchased at TNT Beer & Tobacco on Main Street East in Ardmore.

No additional information about the winners is known until the prizes are claimed.