MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a woman was found dead in her West Murfreesboro garage Thursday afternoon, police announced her husband has been arrested for murder.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers responded to a call about an “unknown problem” at a home in the 4700 block of Swanson Drive around 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they found 68-year-old Thatsaphone Saysourinho dead inside the garage with stab wounds and trauma to her body.

Officials said the victim’s husband, Phokam Saysourinho, left the scene before police arrived.

However, officers reportedly took him into custody following a traffic stop in the Gateway Boulevard area.

According to authorities, he has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with his wife’s death.

Police said the investigation into Thursday afternoon’s homicide is still ongoing.