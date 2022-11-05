MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Murfreesboro apartment.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 600 block of Dusan Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming through the roof of the single story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and the Red Cross was called to help the eight residents displaced.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.