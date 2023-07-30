MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb past $1 billion, thousands of Tennessee players are still winning from the game’s other prize levels.

Those lucky Tennesseans include two players who matched four numbers, as well as the Mega Ball, on Friday, July 28, to win the base prize of $10,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

On top of that, since one lucky player in Murfreesboro added the Megaplier feature for an extra dollar, and the Megaplier number drawn was five, that $10,000 prize was quintupled to $50,000, officials said.

The Tennessee Lottery said the $50,000 ticket was sold at a Kroger in the 2000 block of Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro. Meanwhile, the $10,000 ticket was reportedly sold at Tobacco Plus in the 900 block of N. Charles Sevier Boulevard in Clinton.

The current Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $527.9 million, ahead of the next drawing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly,” officials said. “It only takes one ticket to win.”