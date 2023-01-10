MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.

The collision happened on South Church Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to make a left turn across three lanes of traffic on Church Street. In the process, the Encore hit a Rover bus and a Kia sedan.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The crash sent the bus into a utility pole, breaking the pole in half.

Three passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, but the bus driver was not hurt. The driver and a passenger in the Buick were also transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Crews with Middle Tennessee Electric and AT&T are working to replace the broken utility pole.

The driver of the Buick has been issued a citation for failure to yield.