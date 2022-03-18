MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Law enforcement authorities arrested five people in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Montavis Jones in December of 2020.

Investigators from the Murfreesboro Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case. The more than year-long investigation found that five people lured Jones to the Campus Crossing Apartments to sell him marijuana when they ambushed him. Crime scene technicians recovered bullet casings from five different firearms.

Maceo Boyd, Paul Turner, and Tevin Campbell, all 21, were charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery. Boyd was also injured in the shooting. Federal agents arrested Boyd on Thursday in Memphis and Turner on Wednesday. Both are in custody at the Shelby County Jail. Campbell is in a Georgia Correctional facility on a probation violation.

Tevin Campbell

Paul Turner

Tybresa Lattimore

Martavius Guy

Maceo Boyd

Twenty-year-old Martavius Guy, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery. He was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $105,000 bond for drug charges.

Twenty-year-old Tybresa Lattimore was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. MCSO deputies arrested her on Thursday. Lattimore has been released from jail.

Murfreesboro police said this is an ongoing investigation and they are looking into possible gang ties between several of the suspects.