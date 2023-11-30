MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro authorities are trying to track down four persons of interest to question them about thefts from three different businesses at The Avenue on Medical Center Parkway.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, surveillance cameras at Ulta Beauty recorded four women hiding merchandise in their bags and underneath their clothing on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Then, the women reportedly left the store without paying.

Authorities said similar thefts were also reported at Bath & Body Works and American Eagle, adding that thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from the three stores.

Officials said the women were seen getting into newer black GMC SUV.

Police are seeking this person of interest in a Murfreesboro shoplifting from Nov. 29, 2023. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police are seeking this vehicle of interest in a Murfreesboro shoplifting from Nov. 29, 2023. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

If you recognize the individuals photographed above, you are asked to call Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.