MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are searching for four persons of interest in connection with shoplifting cases from several Murfreesboro-area big box stores.

Surveillance video shows the women walking into the Ulta Beauty store on Wednesday. The next part of the video shows them browsing items before taking a few and leaving the store.

“This is a widespread problem across the country and we are no different than anywhere else,” Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Mike Turner said. “It happens quite often throughout the year and picks up slightly during the holiday season.”

Turner explained how these suspects ended up stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Ulta Beauty, Bath & Body Works, and American Eagle. They then ended up leaving in a newer model black GMC SUV.

Capital One Shopping reports theft cost Tennessee retailers $1.674 billion in 2022. Along with retail fraud, this caused the state to lose $244 million in sales tax dollars.

As you shop this holiday season, Murfreesboro police want to remind you to pay close attention to your surroundings and property.

Turner advises shoppers that if you buy merchandise in one store and go to another to lock your merchandise in your car. Then make sure it’s out of sight, not just sitting on the back seat where it can be seen in the window of your vehicle.”

Protecting your property can ensure you have a happy and safe holiday season.

If you know the identity of any of these suspects, call Murfreesboro police at 615-849-2673.