NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen and heard from November 17th.

Murfreesboro Police said Eleni Kassa is still missing as they actively search for her. Her family reported her missing Friday, November 18th.

She did not pick up her daughter from school Thursday, according to her family.

Police said Kassa could possibly be traveling in a black Dodge Charger with the tag number 7L87V2. Police said that car could possibly be in Ohio. Investigators said that same tag was ran, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop.

On Friday, Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment, said Murfreesboro police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police encourage anyone with information about Kassa or her whereabouts to contact the detective at (629) 201-5514.