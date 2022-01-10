RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 3-year-old North Carolina girl has been reunited with her family following an AMBER Alert issued last week.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced Riley Bockes was released to the custody of her adult sister after a hearing on Monday in Juvenile Court.

Her father, 50-year-old Brent Bockes from Sanford, North Carolina allegedly abducted her and drove to Rutherford County where he was involved in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 24. He was accused of leaving the scene.

According to Sanford Police Major Vincent Frazer, Brent Bockes has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, Deanna Michelle Bockes. Police said Deanna’s body was found Wednesday afternoon. He was also wanted for robbery and theft of a car.

After an AMBER Alert was issued for Riley, Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and Murfreesboro Police located her and her father at the Select Inn on South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

Riley was placed in a foster home by the Department of Children’s Services until she was released to her sister on Monday.

Brent Bockes is also now charged with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held for Sanford Police at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.